Manchester City blew Newcastle away to climb back to the top of the Premier League with a routine 5-0 win on Sunday. Bouncing back from last week’s hartseer Champions League exit at Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s manne are now three points clear of Liverpool after seeing their rivals slip up in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Saturday.

If there were any worries that City would not take advantage of the Reds’ setback, they hit their groove straight away with Raheem Sterling giving them the lead after 19 minutes. He headed in at the far post after Joao Cancelo had headed a clipped pass into the box. Chris Wood thought he had equalised five minutes later, but his close-range finish was ruled out after his initial effort hit Bruno Guimaeres in an offside position.