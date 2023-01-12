Pep Guardiola warned derby rivals Manchester United that his Manchester City span will be mal for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.
Guardiola masterminded a 6-3 demolition of Erik ten Hag’s manne at the Etihad Stadium in October and he admits that he is thinking up some “ridiculous” tactical ideas to beat their city rivals.
Speaking ahead of last night’s League Cup quarterfinal at Southampton, the Spaniard knows he must get his plannetjies reg against a red-hot Devils side on an eight-match winning streak if his Prem holders are to close the five-point gap on leaders Arsenal.
Pep Guardiola says he has some “ridiculous” ideas for this weekend’s Manchester derby 👀![CDATA[]]>🍿 pic.twitter.com/SWkOzTf8gD— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 11, 2023
With his second-placed span just four points ahead of United in fourth, he says: “I have a few ideas, some thoughts, ridiculous ones against United.
“But still I didn’t watch their last games. I have to see the way they play at home and if they change something. I still have to review it.”
United, meanwhile, are feeling confident after continuing their resurgence under Ten Hag by reaching the League Cup semifinals by beating Charlton Athletic 3-0 on Tuesday night.
In the hat for the final four 🤩![CDATA[]]>🎩#MUFC || #CarabaoCup— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2023
After Antony’s first-half wonderstrike, they needed in-form Marcus Rashford to seal the deal with his sixth and seventh goals since the World Cup after coming off the bench in the second half.
Meanwhile, coach Ten Hag says didn’t offer an update on striking target Wout Weghorst, with Besiktas reportedly willing to end the Netherlands star’s loan from Burnley for a £2.5m fee, if they can find a replacement.