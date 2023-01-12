Pep Guardiola warned derby rivals Manchester United that his Manchester City span will be mal for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Guardiola masterminded a 6-3 demolition of Erik ten Hag’s manne at the Etihad Stadium in October and he admits that he is thinking up some “ridiculous” tactical ideas to beat their city rivals.

Speaking ahead of last night’s League Cup quarterfinal at Southampton, the Spaniard knows he must get his plannetjies reg against a red-hot Devils side on an eight-match winning streak if his Prem holders are to close the five-point gap on leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola says he has some “ridiculous” ideas for this weekend’s Manchester derby 👀![CDATA[]]>🍿 pic.twitter.com/SWkOzTf8gD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 11, 2023 With his second-placed span just four points ahead of United in fourth, he says: “I have a few ideas, some thoughts, ridiculous ones against United. “But still I didn’t watch their last games. I have to see the way they play at home and if they change something. I still have to review it.”