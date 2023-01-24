Coach Erik ten Hag says the mentality at Manchester United must change if they are going to successfully challenge for the Premier League crown again. Having all but given up on league gold this season after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to log leaders Arsenal, Ten Hag says: “At this moment I am annoyed, I told the players that if you want to win trophies, titles, you have to change your mentality. It’s not possible that when you are in a big game you make three big mistakes and you concede goals. You can’t give a goal away at the top level, [then] you can’t win trophies.”

United took the lead through a Marcus Rashford screamer, but Arsenal hit back through Eddie Nketiah before getting their noses in front via a long shot from Bukayo Saka, with United goalkeeper David de Gea being slow to react. It was, however, Nketiah's 90th minute winner that really got under the skin of Ten Hag, after his defence failed to deal with Oleksandr Zinchenko's cutback. Asked how their mentality can be fixed, Ten Hag says: "With coaching you can change that."

Unimpressed: Utd coach Erik ten Hag Having entered the match on a 10-match unbeaten run and having already shown improvements under his guidance, the coach, who is now 11 points behind Arsenal and in fourth, adds: “We’ve seen how the mentality of players have changed over the last couple of months. We also noticed today that we have a way to go to be at the top level.” Of the title race, Ten Hag adds: “We never talked about it. That is from the people around us and the fans and [we just] want to win every game. “As I said, if you want to win trophies, you cannot make those mistakes like we did.”