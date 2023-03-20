Manchester clubs, City and United, are on course to meet in the FA Cup final after both booked their places in the final four over the weekend.
The blue half of Manchester carved open their path first, with record-breaking goalscorer Erling Haaland smashing yet another hattrick as they
hammered South African Lyle Foster’s Burnley 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
3️⃣ for Haaland— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 19, 2023
2️⃣ for Alvarez
1️⃣ for Palmer
Highlights of our 6-0 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals 👇 pic.twitter.com/e7oNJMNFIz
The trio of goals was Haaland’s second of the week, after bagging five in their 7-0 Champions League rout of RB Leipzig to set up a quarterfinal clash with Bayern Munich.
The rest of City’s goals on Saturday, though, were scored by Cole Palmer and Julian Alvarez, who bagged a brace.
Meanwhile, League Cup winners United beat nine-man Fulham 3-1 at Old Trafford in a dramatic clash on Sunday night.
WHAT A TURNAROUND 😍#MUFC || #FACup— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 19, 2023
After going behind to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 50th-minute close-range finish, the visitors went into meltdown.
Willian earned himself a red card for using his hand to block Jadon Sancho’s goalbound shot on the goalline to hand United a 75th penalty, with Mitrovic and coach Marco Silva both shown reds for protesting, before Bruno Fernandes tied up the game from the spot.
Marcel Sabitzer then made it 2-1 with their next attack, with Fernandes adding a third in added time.
Your finalised #EmiratesFACup semi-final draw— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 20, 2023
Leave a ❤️ if your club is off to Wembley 😄
City will meet Sheffield United in the final four after they beat Blackburn 3-2 and United will face Brighton, who thrashed third-tier Grimsby Town 5-0.
The semis will be played on the weekend of April 23.