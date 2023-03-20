Manchester clubs, City and United, are on course to meet in the FA Cup final after both booked their places in the final four over the weekend. The blue half of Manchester carved open their path first, with record-breaking goalscorer Erling Haaland smashing yet another hattrick as they

hammered South African Lyle Foster’s Burnley 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. 3️⃣ for Haaland

2️⃣ for Alvarez

1️⃣ for Palmer



Highlights of our 6-0 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals 👇 pic.twitter.com/e7oNJMNFIz — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 19, 2023 The trio of goals was Haaland’s second of the week, after bagging five in their 7-0 Champions League rout of RB Leipzig to set up a quarterfinal clash with Bayern Munich. The rest of City’s goals on Saturday, though, were scored by Cole Palmer and Julian Alvarez, who bagged a brace.

Meanwhile, League Cup winners United beat nine-man Fulham 3-1 at Old Trafford in a dramatic clash on Sunday night. WHAT A TURNAROUND 😍#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 19, 2023 After going behind to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 50th-minute close-range finish, the visitors went into meltdown. Willian earned himself a red card for using his hand to block Jadon Sancho’s goalbound shot on the goalline to hand United a 75th penalty, with Mitrovic and coach Marco Silva both shown reds for protesting, before Bruno Fernandes tied up the game from the spot.