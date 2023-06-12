The streets of Manchester will be painted blue on Monday when Manchester City parade their three trophies on an open-bus parade. Coach Pep Guardiola’s side became only the second Premier League side to claim a treble (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League) following neighbours United in 1999 when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final in Turkey on Saturday.

Rodri’s 68th minute strike was enough to give Guardiola and City their first European title since winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1970. THE CHAMPIONS. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/18vhD57G9f — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023 A relieved Guardiola says of their treble: “It was written in the stars. It belongs to us.” Goalscorer Rodri adds: “[It’s] a dream come true…

“We made history, not only for the Champions League but with the treble. We made history in England and in Europe and that was the step we needed to raise City to a top team.” The moment that made Man City history ✨#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/yYYxfzQHZc — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 11, 2023 Striker Erling Haaland, who finished as the top goalscorer in the Champions League with 12 strikes, says: “[It’s] unbelievable. In my wildest dreams I would never think of this as a 22-year-old me to be honest. “But it shows that it’s possible for a guy from a small town in Norway…”