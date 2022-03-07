Manchester City forced a 4-1 derby win over Manchester United last night to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points again.

City needed to beat their bitter rivals for the first time in four tries at home with Liverpool breathing down their necks with a game in hand.

And they did just that, with doubles for Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

De Bruyne got the first of his brace in the second minute after being played in by Bernardo Silva.

City were in the mood but were unable to find a second, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish threatening down the right hand side.

But United were awake to the chance to hit back when it came and pulled level after 22 minutes on the counter.

Paul Pogba released Jadon Sancho down the right and the former City academy boy cut inside on the edge of the box and showed his X-factor as he fast becomes United’s main man.

City though found another gear and hammered away at United’s goal to get their noses in front when De Bruyne smashes home from close range six minutes later.

Mahrez then got in on the act after the break with two brilliant second-half strikes.

After 68 minutes, the Algerian thumped a half-volley from the edge of the box for his first.

Mahrez smashed home a second in injury time, but they had to wait for a VAR check to celebrate a big derby win.

[email protected]