Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, enjoying their third successive win over Graham Potter's side in the space of two months.

Riyad Mahrez whipped in a free kick to put City in front in the 23rd minute, having scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday and in the 2-0 success over Chelsea in the League Cup in November.