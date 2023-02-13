City took the lead in the fourth minute as Riyad Mahrez swung in a corner and Rodri’s downward header beat Emiliano Martinez.

Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to cut the gap to leaders Arsenal to just three points ahead of their Premier League clash on Wednesday night.

The champions looked gevaarlik and Ilkay Gundogan had the ball in the net on 13 minutes, but the goal was disallowed for Erling Haaland being offside in the buildup.

Haaland had the chance to double the lead on 21 minutes when a corner fell to him in the six-yard box, but the Norwegian shot over.

It was all City and in the 39th minute, Haaland set up Gundogan to sweep home to make it 2-0 before Grealish bought a 45th-minute penalty for Mahrez to dispatch and make it 3-0 at halftime.