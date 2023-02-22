After watching Marcus Rashford hit the form of his life, Manchester United teammate Jadon Sancho wants Benni McCarthy to set his game alight too. Cape Town’s eie McCarthy has been getting rave reviews for working miracles with Rashford from the likes of Arsenal legend Ian Wright and now Sancho wants to learn from the Bafana Bafana icon.

Rashford scored just five goals last season, but since the former Premier League ace arrived at Carrington as Erik ten Hag’s attacking coach at the start of the season, Rashford has racked up a season’s-best tally of 24 already. 🗣 “Thanks for what you’re doing with this team.”



Benni McCarthy: “Thank you, that’s the manager, it’s the manager.”



🗣: “It’s you as well.”



Benni McCarthy: “ I’ve got him [Rashford] in the right place.” 🫡#MUFC pic.twitter.com/NoUfboK06M — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 22, 2023 Speaking about Rashford’s form as a pundit on the BBC, 187-goal ex-Gunner Wright says: “I think the acquisition of Benni McCarthy as a striker coach has helped him very much.” Main ou: Utd coach McCarthy The England man can’t stop scoring and Sancho is looking to get some Mzansi magic too after struggling to live up to his £73m signing fee from Borussia Dortmund last season.

After scoring just three goals in 14 matches this season, Sancho was given off for personal reasons and solo training in October. But since returning to the side at the start of the month, he has netted twice in five games. And according to reports in the Daily Mail, that’s down to McCarthy too, after Sancho sought out the Champions League winner’s expert goalscoring advice.