The result put both clubs on 50 points with the Magpies climbing above the Red Devils by virtue of a better goal difference.

Newcastle leapfrogged Manchester United into third place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at St James’ Park on Sunday night.

Spurred on by a woelige St James Park crowd, Allan Saint-Maximin was on fire and in the 38th minute opened up space for Sean Longstaff, who sent his 25-yard rocket just wide of David de Gea’s right post.

At the break with no shots on target in the first half, United needed to improve, but a tame Antony shot in the 56th minute was all they could wys, before Newcastle finally made their kanse count in the 66th.

After Alexander Isak worked hard to keep Bruno Guimaraes’ cross alive, Saint-Maximin flicked the ball into the goal area and Joe Willock headed in from six yards.