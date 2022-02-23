Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has warned his side to be ready for an “emotional” clash against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid tonight (10pm).

Passionate Atleti boss Simeone is known for his firing up his players - a style of play he has described as “playing with a knife between your teeth”.

PASSION: Atleti’s Diego Simeone

And Ralf reckons the Argentinian’s skollie maniere will rub on his stars for their mouth-watering Champions League last-16 first leg at the Metropolitano in Madrid.

Rangnick warns: “Diego Simeone is probably one of the best emotional managers in Europe.

“He has won trophies with a clear identity, with a recognisable play style.

MOTIVATOR: United’s Ralf Rangnick

“I don't think this has changed in the last years. They are always an emotional side and this reflects the character of the manager.

“We need to match the levels of energy and emotion in both games.

“It will be physical, it will be emotional and we will have to be mentally strong in both games. I will try to prepare our team for that challenge.”

SHARP SHOOTER: Cristiano Ronaldo

Two of the players expected to show their emotions on the pitch tonight will be Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

With 25 goals in 35 matches against Atletico, Ronaldo will be keen to hit the back of the neat again and help his team put one foot in the quarterfinals.

Suarez, meanwhile, is the subject of reports claiming he didn’t training with after a fallout with Simeone despite scoring a 40-yard screamer with his weaker left foot on the weekend.

Maybe it’s just Simeone’s way of firing up his loskop Uruguayan.

[email protected]