Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster is set for a three-match ban following a straight red card in as his span Burnley earned their first league points of the season in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.
The night started well for the South African as he set up striker partner Zeki Amdouni for a 41st-minute opener at the City Ground, but Callum Hudso-Odoi curled a spectacular equaliser from the edge of the area just after the hour mark.
We leave Nottingham with a point 🤝 pic.twitter.com/v79TbgkR6F— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 18, 2023
Foster thought he had given the Clarets the lead again with a smart 76th-minute finish, but the goal was chalked off by VAR for a harsh-looking handball against Sander Berge in the buildup.
A dramatic draw at the City Ground as Hudson-Odoi cancels out Amdouni's first Premier League strike 📽️ pic.twitter.com/8OWXmFVrRj— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 18, 2023
Denied what would have been his third Prem goal of the season, the night got worse for the 23-year-old when he was sent off in stoppage time for an elbow, ruling him out of Saturday’s game against Manchester United.