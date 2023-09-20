Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster is set for a three-match ban following a straight red card in as his span Burnley earned their first league points of the season in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The night started well for the South African as he set up striker partner Zeki Amdouni for a 41st-minute opener at the City Ground, but Callum Hudso-Odoi curled a spectacular equaliser from the edge of the area just after the hour mark.