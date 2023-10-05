South African star Lyle Foster has what it takes to be a dikding in the Premier League, according to his Burnley coach Vincent Kompany. The Bafana Bafana striker returned from a three-game suspension to net his third goal in five matches for the Clarets and win the Man of the Match award as they finally picked up their first win of the season as Tuesday night’s trip to fellow promoted side Luton Town ended 2-1.

Foster, 23, slotted home the opener in first-half stoppage time after being played in behind by Sander Berge, before Jacob Bruun Larsen sealed the points after Elijah Adebayo's equaliser to lift Kompany's span to 18th in the league. And the mentor had high praise for the South African, saying: "It was a shame for him to be ruled out the last three games after starting strong. "But he showed signs of being in a place where he belongs.

A proud boss



"Lyle has had a massive impact on the team this season. Anytime he plays, he looks a threat. And I'm sure he will look back at this game and think he is on the way to hopefully being a good striker in this league." Basking in his first Prem win with the individual accolade to add to it, Foster adds: "It was a very tough game. A good first half from us, and then Luton came out and put us under pressure. "They got the goal that they wanted, but I am just happy we got the win in the end."