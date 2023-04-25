Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler singled out teen sensation Luphumlo Sifumba as the only bright spark in Saturday’s 2-1 PSL defeat at Orlando Pirates. With the fifth-placed Citizens looking to make a late push for African qualification, they let slip an early lead and fell 11 points behind third-placed Bucs - in the Caf Confederation Cup spot - with four games left.

City simply lacked control in the match, losing the ball sloppily, with Tinkler saying post-match: “Our possession game was extremely poor. Here's how Luphumlo Sifumba fared with his first taste of football in the #DStvPrem



◼️ Shot on target 🎯

◼️ Switch of play 🔥



Positive impact from our 17 year old! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mmtAIjzO49 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 24, 2023 “That’s the disappointment. Because that is our strength.” Turning to 17-year-old attacking midfielder Sifumba with six minutes to play, the highly-rated laaitie showed his promise with a late shot from outside the area.