Sweden-based midfielder Luke le Roux says his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up is a dream come true.
The 22-year-old started his career with Stellenbosch, making his senior debut as a substitute in the 2017 Nedbank Cup before moving to Swedish first-division club Valbergs from SuperSport United in 2019.
With 67 league appearances in Europe now, the South African youth international gets his kans to impress coach Hugo Broos as he looks to make the team that will take on Sierra Leone in a FNB Stadium friendly on Saturday and Botswana four days later.
🇸![CDATA[]]>🇪 @VarbergsBoISFC midfielder Luke Le Roux on his 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #Bafana call-up:— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) September 19, 2022
“It’s the biggest achievement of my life so far.” @BafanaBafana | @iDiskiTimes pic.twitter.com/zb9IKhQRAn
Boasting the ability to play as an anchor or playmaker in the middle of the park, Le Roux says of his call-up: “It’s the biggest achievement of my life, so far.
“As a team we’re going to work really hard to prepare for the upcoming games.
“For me it’s the proudest moment of my life and it’s an unbelievable feeling.
“From my perspective, being here is the best feeling.”
