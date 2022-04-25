After riding their luck to a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reckons they’ll need more geluk to clinch a top-four Premier League finish.

The Gunners powered into a 2-0 lead thanks to Nuno Tavares’ first goal for the club and a Bukayo Saka penalty and threatened to blow the Red Devils away after just 32 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

But Cristiano Ronaldo snuck in at the back stick to pull one back for struggling United with his 100th Prem goal and they soon had their hosts on the ropes.

BLOW: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes then had the kans to get his span level with a 57th-minute penalty, but hit the bar and Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside four minutes later.

With both their seasons in the balance, Granit Xhaka smashed in from 25 yards to kill off the game and secure the points for Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Arteta expects that his fourth-placed side will need another slice of luck to maintain a two-point cushion on Tottenham, who dropped points later in the day.

RELIEVED: Mikel Arteta

Asked about the race for the Champions League qualification, he explains: “This changes so quickly.

“But my belief is that we’re going to give it a real go, we can win football matches, but the margins are very small and we have to be very aware of that.

“Winning and losing in this league and where we are today, is defined by the small margins, so everything has to be there to take the game where we want at the end of the 95 minutes.”

Arsenal next face West Ham on the weekend, while United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

