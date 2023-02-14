With the Nedbank Cup gone and his team struggling for consistency, Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler says he is klaar playing Mr Nice Guy. His Citizens crashed out of the cup on Sunday night to Royal AM for the second season in a row, bowing out on penalties after a goalless showdown at Cape Town Stadium.

The focus now shifts to the PSL as they look to improve when they host Swallows on Saturday. A tough one to take as CTC bow out the Nedbank Cup on penalties.



With City in 11th place, five points off the bottom of the table and same distance from the top four, Tinker challenged his manne to druk for a strong finish to the campaign.



CT CITY 0️⃣ - 0️⃣ ROYAL AM



Penalties 3️⃣ - 4️⃣



Mayo Misses and so does City's chance to progress to the last 16 of the #NedbankCup . pic.twitter.com/RwyrfxtahZ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 12, 2023 He says: “I’m looking for players who are willing to take their game to the next level. Those are the ones who will start getting opportunities.