Defending US Open champion and Spanish wonderkid Carlos Alcaraz expects a “tough one” when he faces Cape Town’s own Lloyd Harris in the second round of the tournament on Thursday.
Alcaraz cruised into the second round of the tournament when his opponent, German Dominik Koepfer, retired with an ankle injury with the 20-year-old defending champ leading 6-2 and 3-2.
Harris, meanwhile, booked his place in the next round by beating Argentine Guido Pella 7-6, 6-4 and 6-4.
The dropshot is working for Carlos tonight on Ashe 🌠 pic.twitter.com/57S2GEtywM— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2023
Alcaraz says of facing the 26-year-old South African, whose best result at the US Open is the quarterfinals in 2021, “He’s a great player, he has big shots so I have to be really focused on the match. Obviously [it] is going to be a tough one.”