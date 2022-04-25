Liverpool passed a tough derby test to beat Eveton 2-0 and stay a point off Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday night.

The Toffees started the match in the bottom three of the league after Burnley’s 1-0 win over Wolves earlier in the day.

and they did absolutely everything they could to frustrate their title-chasing opponents to get something from the clash at Anfield.

and for an hour it looked like that Frank Lampard’s manne were going to get letsie.

The Reds nearly saw red on the stroke of half time as Sadio Mane escaped a sending off for a shove on Alllan, after Abdoulaye Doucoure’s ugly hack on Fabinho sparked a helse rol before the break.

Replays showed that Mane also tried to poke Mason Holgate in the eye just before that.

The visitors started the second half with purpose, but Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi breaks came to nothing. and that’s when the Reds struck and took control of the game.

On 62 minutes, Andy Robertson got the goal that settled Anfield when he headed home after clever play from Mo Salah and substitute Divock Origi.

Origi made the punte vas by nodding in the Luiz Diaz’s attempted bicycle six minute from with his fifth goal in seven derbies.

After that it was business as usual for Jurgen Klopp’s manne as they now turn their attention to Wednesday night’s Champions league semifinal first leg against Villarreal.

Lampard takes his team to ex-club Chelsea next Sunday.

