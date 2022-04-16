Liverpool hung on to beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to reach the final of the FA Cup where they will play Chelsea or Crystal Palace.

City manager Pep Guardiola opted to rest several starters, including goalkeeper Ederson, and the weakened side were outplayed by Juergen Klopp's team in the first half, going in 3-0 down at the interval.

🥵 That assist from Thiago

🥶 That finish from Mane



Liverpool are 3-0 up against Manchester City at half-time and have one foot in the #EmiratesFACup final!pic.twitter.com/4RAK2MHDhc — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 16, 2022

Ibrahima Konate headed Liverpool ahead from a corner in the ninth minute before a dreadful error from City's American back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen gifted the Reds a second.

Steffen took too long when receiving a back pass from John Stones and Sadio Mane slid in to tackle the keeper and the ball flew into the net.

Zack Steffen won't want to see this again 🙆‍♂️



Sadio Mane pounces on the City keeper's mistake to double Liverpool's lead!pic.twitter.com/PHjPijjSHq — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 16, 2022

Mane then added another, on the stroke of halftime, in more conventional fashion, driving a volley past Steffen after being set up by Thiago Alcantara.

Jack Grealish pulled a goal back for City, 70 seconds after the resumption and then Bernando Silva made it 3-2 in stoppage time.

Ibrahima Konaté again 🧠



The Liverpool defender can't stop scoring as he heads home for a third successive game!



The Reds lead 2-0 against City at Wembley 👀pic.twitter.com/hhgJ0SC03g — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 16, 2022

Reuters