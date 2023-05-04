Liverpool fear coach Jurgen Klopp could be banned for the rest of the Premier League season after he was charged with improper conduct by the FA for his bekgeveg with referee Paul Tierney.
Klopp had a running battle with Tierney during Sunday’s 4-3 Premier League win over Tottenham, after which he alleged that the ref had a grudge against the Reds.
Klopp has until Friday to respond to the charge.
Jurgen Klopp refuses to apologise for altercation with referee 😳 pic.twitter.com/bmFnXanOwb— GOAL (@goal) May 3, 2023
But having already expressed regret for his actions ahead of last night’s match against Fulham, the German is expected to geklap with a lengthy ban after being fined £30 000 and serving a one-match suspension for the same offence earlier this season.
To make matters worse for Klopp, audio the bots between him and Tierney will be made public.
With Klopp facing the possibility of missing their final four league games, the club confirmed midfield star Thiago Alcantara will not play again this season due to a hip injury.