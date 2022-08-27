Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.

A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later. ⚽ Diaz 3’, 85’

Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham's own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing. A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho's finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.