Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.
Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.
A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.
Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham's own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing.
A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho's finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.
Diaz's headed ninth strike came with Liverpool having five minutes to become the first side to score 10 in a Premier League match. But despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.
Reuters