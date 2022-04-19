It’s do or die for Liverpool and Manchester United when they clash in the Premier League’s “Cape derby” tonight at 9pm.

Taking the field at Anfield, victory for Liverpool (on 73 log points) will see them leapfrog leaders Manchester City (74) at the top of the standings - albeit temporarily, with City in action against giant killers Brighton tomorrow night.

With seven rounds, including this one, left to play, their visitors have a mission of their own - making the top four, with victory for United (54 log points) seeing them draw level with Tottenham (57) in fourth place.

To add more spice to the fixture between the fierce rivals, Liverpool smashed United 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

BATTLE: Devil’s Ralf Rangnick

The hosts', though, know it won't be that easy again, with Reds ace Diogo Jota saying: “It will be very tough for us and the first of seven finals that we have until the end of the season.

“So, [to] win is the only chance for us, even though it is not going to be easy to do that, so we need to be at our best.”

Boss Jurgen Klopp agrees and adds: “It’s a big game, a massive game, two of the biggest clubs in the world.

“The Manchester United we will face, they will go for it. They want to go to the Champions League. It will be an intense 90 minutes.”

United, meanwhile, know they head into the game as underdogs.

But that won’t stop them from giving their als at Anfield, with coach Ralf Rangnick saying: “Although we might be the underdogs for most people, we still know that if we raise our level, if we play a top performance, then we have a chance to get three points. This will be our ambition and goal.”

