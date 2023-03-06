Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba scored 24 points as his team stunned the Bulls 29-25 in their United Rugby Championship trans-Jukskei derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. The 11th-placed Lions made it two from two after beating Glasgow Warriors in their previous match.

But it’s the win at the home of their big rivals that will have Johannesburg celebrating on Monday. 𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗨![CDATA[]]>𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗟 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗘: 🐂25 – 29 🦁 #LionsPride🦁#BULvLIO | @Vodacom | #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/uakIMzjKvE — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) March 4, 2023 The visitors delivered a clinical first-half performance, with wing Edwill van der Merwe scoring the first try of the match, before a quick tap-and-go by Nohamba on the Bulls’ 22 saw him dot down to make it 20-3 in the 24th minute. The Bulls fought back for a 23-13 scoreline at the break, before ex-Lion Wandisile Simelane scored his second try seven minutes after the break (23-18).

With 20 minutes to go hooker Johan Grobbelaar gave the Bulls the lead with a rolling maul touchdown (25-23). But then Nohamba restored the lead with a penalty kick five minutes later and kicked another as the Lions held on for a famous win. Man of the Match, Sanele Nohamba gives us his thoughts after a sublime individual performance.#LionsPride 🦁 pic.twitter.com/3bESYoSWmY — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) March 4, 2023