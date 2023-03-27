The Lions kept their United Rugby Championship (URC) playoff hopes alive with a comeback victory in Italy on Saturday, but the Sharks and Bulls lost on the road to Scarlets and Ulster, respectively.

The 11th-placed Lions scored three tries in 10 minutes, overturning a 15-point deficit to beat Benetton 32-28, for a third successive win that keeps them in the hunt for a place in the top eight on 38 points with two rounds remaining before the start of the knockout stage of the competition.