The Lions kept their United Rugby Championship (URC) playoff hopes alive with a comeback victory in Italy on Saturday, but the Sharks and Bulls lost on the road to Scarlets and Ulster, respectively.
The 11th-placed Lions scored three tries in 10 minutes, overturning a 15-point deficit to beat Benetton 32-28, for a third successive win that keeps them in the hunt for a place in the top eight on 38 points with two rounds remaining before the start of the knockout stage of the competition.
Meanwhile, the Bulls put up a fight but it was just not enough as Jake White’s manne went down 32-23 defeat to Ulster in Belfast.
A late controversial yellow card against Bismarck du Plessis and penalty by Ulster’s John Cooney were the final daggers in the heart of the Pretoria side.
And earlier, a perfect goal-kicking performance from Scarlets’ Sam Costelow punished an ill-disciplined performance from a Springbok-powered Sharks, who go into their final two home fixtures of the season under pressure after a 32-23 loss in Wales.