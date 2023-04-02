The Lions advanced to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup on Saturday after beating Racing 92 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. There are few things more spectacular than when a Tshituka is on the run. Both Vincent — now at the Sharks — and younger brother Emmanuel have the same gait, the same mannerisms as they stretch their legs, muscles pumping towards one objective, a mitt wrapped around the ball as they charge up-field.

Manu had such a moment on Saturday for the Lions against Racing 92 at Emirates Airline Park in their EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 match. Finding himself in acres of space, he started moving his 102kg frame up-field, picking up steam with frightening pace. Between him and the tryline stood fullback Louis Dupichot, who planted himself as the last gatekeeper. 𝙁![CDATA[]]>𝙄![CDATA[]]>𝙍![CDATA[]]>𝙎![CDATA[]]>𝙏 𝙃![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙇![CDATA[]]>𝙁 𝙄![CDATA[]]>𝙉 𝙋![CDATA[]]>𝙃![CDATA[]]>𝙊![CDATA[]]>𝙏![CDATA[]]>𝙊![CDATA[]]>𝙎 🦁#LIOvRAC #ChallengeCupRugby#LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/OoNJkVhPo3 — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) April 1, 2023 The Lions No 6 licked his lips and smashed into Dupichot at full force, balling over the Racing man much to the delight of the Ellis Park faithful and his teammates. They “ummed” and “aahed” at the contact with giddiness, Dupichot lying prostrate on the pitch for a few moments. Their glee was short-lived, however, as referee Karl Dickson and TMO Dean Richards — both from England — adjudged that Tshituka had led the charge with an elbow, making direct contact with Dupichot’s head. It was sanctioned as a straight red card, dropping the Lions down to a 14-man effort for the remainder of the match — a good 60 minutes on a nippy evening in Johannesburg.

Boos rang out into the night, as the small crowd of Lions supporters voiced their displeasure in the basilican Ellis Park. At the initial glance Tshituka perhaps had no recourse as he tried to keep his momentum with a fend into a highish tackle. And as is the case in such decisions, the advantage usually swings into the favour of one team — this time Racing 92 — while the result also skews towards the French Top 14 club. But such is the confidence and belief that the Lions are currently playing with, that they remained steadfast in their gameplan and executed a memorable victory on the night. They ran in seven tries — some truly sumptuous — to soundly beat the Parisians. Racing were good value for their money, too, running in four of their own tries, although against a team one man down they should have had the initiative.

First half tries from Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe, Rabz Maxwane and Ruan Venter set the tone for the Lions’ efforts throughout the clash. Venter’s try ended off the first half for the Lions on a high as he charged with muscled and sinew towards the tryline, outmuscling several attempted tackles to smash his way through the Racing defence for a 27-14 lead. Player of the Match Venter, it must be said, has played with a renewed sense of purpose in recent matches and has become the unstoppable force that he had been touted as in attack and defence. The 20-year-old is playing angry, and it is a sight to behold. Zoned in. 🦁#LIOvRAC #ChallengeCupRugby#LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/JUfG0uLq0B — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) April 1, 2023 Captain Marius Louw, meanwhile, also made his presence known throughout the game, leading from the front — and especially after the card — with bulldozing runs. His second try in the 51st minute punctuated his strengths as he dispensed with guile and opted for all power as he touched down to restore the Lions lead after Racing flyhalf Ben Volavola had jogged over the whitewash in the 48th minute.

That converted try was arguably the closest the visitors got to threatening the Lions eventual victory, with the Joburgers fighting tooth and nail and taking every opportunity presented to them. Further tries by the ever lively Sanele Nohamba, who also scored a brace and flyhalf Gianni Lombard had the crowd chanting happily as their side progressed to the quarter-finals bloodied and bruised but undefeated. They will now travel to Scotland to face Glasgow Warriors, who easily defeated Dragons 73-26. Point-scorer