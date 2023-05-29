Lionel Messi clinched the Ligue 1 title for Paris St-Germain (PSG) with a record-breaking goal on Saturday night in a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, giving the Parisians an unassailable four-point lead with a game to spare.

The Argentina ace coolly lifted a Kylian Mbappe pass over the goalkeeper for his 496th strike in Europe’s top-five leagues, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark of 495.