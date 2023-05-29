Lionel Messi clinched the Ligue 1 title for Paris St-Germain (PSG) with a record-breaking goal on Saturday night in a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, giving the Parisians an unassailable four-point lead with a game to spare.
The Argentina ace coolly lifted a Kylian Mbappe pass over the goalkeeper for his 496th strike in Europe’s top-five leagues, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark of 495.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, failed to finish the season without a trophy for the second season in a tow after his Al-Nassr side were held to a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq on Saturday night.
The result means Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ittihad were crowned champions after their 3-0 win over Al-Feiha put them five points clear with one round to play.