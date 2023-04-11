The event was caught on camera after Robertson approached the official at the halftime whistle during Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield with Arsenal.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said it review the incident in which it appeared that assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis elbowed Liverpool leftback Andy Robertson

The PGMOL released a statement during the match, saying: “PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield.

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will not officiate until an investigation over an alleged elbow on Andy Robertson has been completed, the PGMOL has confirmed. 🚨pic.twitter.com/89sCFVGyLG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2023

“We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was this week given an eight-match ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in the Cottagers' FA Cup defeat against Manchester United last month.