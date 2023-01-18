MI Cape Town will be out to avenge their four-wicket SA20 defeat to the Eastern Cape Sunrisers on Monday when the two teams clash at Newlands on Wednesday at 1.30pm.

Restricted to just 158/8 in their 20 overs despite a gevaarlike unbeaten 63 off 28 balls from George Linde, the Capetonians got gesmeer by Aiden Markram with his 50 off 35 balls to add to his bowling figures of 2/8 as Sunrisers got home by four wickets.