MI Cape Town will be out to avenge their four-wicket SA20 defeat to the Eastern Cape Sunrisers on Monday when the two teams clash at Newlands on Wednesday at 1.30pm.
Restricted to just 158/8 in their 20 overs despite a gevaarlike unbeaten 63 off 28 balls from George Linde, the Capetonians got gesmeer by Aiden Markram with his 50 off 35 balls to add to his bowling figures of 2/8 as Sunrisers got home by four wickets.
Linde knows they’ll have to be at their best today, saying: “[There are] still a few things to think about and next game we will come back strong. “[We have to] focus on what’s coming next and everyone knows their role in the side. In the next game, we have a home game, and we will continue to give our hundred percent.”
🕜13:30 today@MICapeTown 🆚 @SunrisersEC— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 18, 2023
🏟Cape Town
Give us your prediction? 🤔
Tickets going FAST, get yours at the stadium or online at TicketPro: https://t.co/2U4Cb0YR98#Betway #SA20 | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/yTBP9fhpMx
In Monday’s early action Paarl Royals 169/6 beat Durban Super Giants 159/8 by 10 runs.