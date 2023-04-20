Chelsea interim coach Frank Lampard says he won’t let any of his players switch off after their season was all but ended by Real Madrid. The Blues limped out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after a Rodrygo double at Stamford Bridge secured the holders a 2-0 win and a 4-0 aggregate quarterfinal walkover.

Chelsea’s season could be seen as a write-off with Todd Boehly’s takeover from Roman Abramovich not going according to plan. We exit the #UCL in the last eight. pic.twitter.com/wqQHjguvdM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 18, 2023 Despite a record investment of over £600m on a vrag new players, head coaches Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter failed to get the span to gel. Write-off: Owner Todd Boehly Now with the club stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League, 10 points off the European spots with seven games left to play, Lampard has a hewige job turning the team around.

After making unwanted history by becoming the first Chelsea boss in over a century to lose his first four games in charge, the club legend says: “Every game you play you have to give everything. “I won’t let anyone off the hook in terms of seeing this season out. It has to be the opposite.” Scored twice: Rodrygo, left If the Blues are to start winning games, they need to start scoring - with a deflected Conor Gallagher strike last weekend their only goal in their last six matches.