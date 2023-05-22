Former Springbok and Stormers utility back Dillyn Leyds says his La Rochelle team never gave up in their pursuit of back-to-back European Champions Cup titles against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The French team became the fifth team to win back-to-back European Champions Cups when they clawed back a 17-point deficit to beat Leinster 27-26.

The Irish province made a dream start and were 17-0 up after 11 minutes thanks to a try from Jimmy O’Brien and two for Dan Sheehan but the defending champions managed to cut the halftime deficit to nine thanks to tries from centres Jonathan Danty and UJ Seuteni. Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule after La Rochelle win back to back @ChampionsCup Trophies #SaffasAbroad pic.twitter.com/xqRiSi5ymy — Rugby Bits (@RugbyBits) May 21, 2023 The pendulum swung decisively La Rochelle's way nine minutes from time when Antoine Hastoy converted a Georges Henri Colombe try. Leinster went straight back up the other end but their late burst ended with a Michael Ala’alatoa red card as the French side successfully defending their title.