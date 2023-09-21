Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok is reg to face one of the biggest names in the game, Johnny Sexton, when they tackle Ireland on Saturday. The Pool B clash is undoubtedly the biggest game of the Rugby World Cup pool stage in France, with the defending champions tackling the top-ranked side in the world at Stade France in Paris.

How their two generals, 11-cap Libbok and 137-Test veteran Sexton, run the show will be key to determining who will end the weekend at the top of the pool. Bring on the week ahead! 👊#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/NRAALpl4LP — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 18, 2023 And Libbok, 26, is not gonna be overawed by the occasion, saying of his more experienced opponent Sexton, 38: “Johnny is a great player and he’s done amazing things for Ireland over the years. “On a personal note, I’m preparing as well as I can, and it’s going to be a nice challenge. We are playing the No.1 team in the world, so it’s a massive game for us all.”

He adds of having had a taste of what the Irish can do with the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC): “I’ve played against a few of their players in the URC, but this is different, it’s a Test match, and they’ll be at their best, just as we’d like to be.” Prepping for a big one! 🔥#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/ITskVo9hYJ — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 19, 2023 One area of Libbok’s game that has again come under scrutiny at the World Cup is his goal-kicking. The pivot missed three of his five kicks at goal in their 18-3 win over Scotland.

He knows his kicking success rate will have to improve – especially in a match that could come down to a shootout from the tee with Sexton. GREAT: Ireland ace Johnny Sexton.Picture credit: Ashley Western With Sexton and the Irish having converted 19 of the 20 tries they scored in the first two matches, Libbok says: “My whole game will be important. “Kicking at posts, out of hand and my whole game in general.