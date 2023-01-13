Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has not forgotten about the 6-3 pak slae they suffered at the hands of city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in October last year. So when the two teams set foot on Old Trafford on Saturday at 2.30pm, it will be war.

The United coach admits that his manne have to believe they can slay the defending champions. If not, he believes, it will be another lang dag at the office. DERBY WEEKEND IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE ⚔️🤤 pic.twitter.com/V48pneuBaq — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 12, 2023 Ten Hag tells TalkSPORT: “I think we can compete with every team but obviously Manchester City, when they’re at their best, they are hard opponents for everyone. “If we [play] like in City [in the 6-3 defeat], then you don’t have a chance. So a winning attitude. That is what we need on Saturday.”

Warning: United boss ten Hag A winning attitude shouldn’t be too difficult to get, with his Red Devils in red-hot form after seven wins in their last 10 league matches. On a six-game winning streak in all competitions since the World Cup restart, United will be lekking their lippe af for City, whose were stunned 2-0 by Southampton in the League Cup on Wednesday night. Worry: City coach Guardiola City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, says if they repeat that performance - despite starting with a second string against the Saints - kan hulle maar vergeet.