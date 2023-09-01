Arsenal can beat Manchester United with Thomas Partey back in midfield, reckons teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko. Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League blockbuster at the Emirates Stadium, Zinchenko declared that Partey is the best holding midfielder in the division.

Having played alongside the Ghanaian and yster like Rodri and Fernandinho at Manchester City, the Ukrainian believes Partey, who is being used at rightback, can boss Casemiro in the United midfield. Asked by Red devils legend Rio Ferdinand on his FIVE Youtube channel who is better between Partey and Casemiro, he explains: “I don't want to say something bad. “Casemiro is a world class player, five Champions Leagues. But if I had to choose, it would be Partey.”

United, meanwhile, will look to new signing Rasmus Hojlund to fire them to a debut win, with coach Erik ten Hag hinting that his new £72m striker is “near” after a back injury delayed his introduction. Last week, the Dutchman said of the 20-year-old: “We expect him to do a full week of team training so he is near to the squad.” And the Dane could complete an attack of Marcus Rashford and Antony - manne who both enjoyed dream league debuts by scoring in wins over Arsenal.