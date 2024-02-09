Unbeaten to date in 2024, the Red Devils currently find themselves in sixth place on the log. However, it’s the fourth spot and a place in the Champions League currently belonging to Unai Emery’s men that the Red Devils are eyeing.

After klapping a double in last weekend’s 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham, Alejandro Garnacho wants Manchester United to next hunt down fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Eight points behind the Villans, United know that beating their hosts on Sunday will go a long way in keeping them in the running for Champions League football.

Feeling strong: Unai Emery. EPA/TIM KEETON

Having beaten Villa 3-2 in the reverse fixture in December, Garnacho, who also scored a double in that clash, says after last weekend’s heroics: “[We are] into the top six but of course we want to be in the Champions League the next year, so we have to keep this momentum and try to win the next game [against Villa].”

🗯️ Erik on the form of Rasmus Hojlund and @AGarnacho7:



“I was confident from the start that they have the potential to do this, what they are doing.



“Now it is about [they need to] keep moving, keep going, be hungry." 📈#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2024

The Villans enter the match on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Wednesday night. Emery, though, reckons: “We are trying to separate each competition and we are being consistent in the Premier League.