Irish powerhouse Leinster, who topped the United Rugby Championship log, outscored the Sharks by five tries to one for a convincing 35-5 quarterfinal victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday to book a home semifinal next week.

Leinster had to wait until the conclusion of the last quarterfinal between the Glasgow Warriors and Munster to find out who they will face in the semifinal, and as it turned out they will line up against their Irish archrivals Munster, who registered a morale-boosting 14-5 victory away from home.