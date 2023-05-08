Irish powerhouse Leinster, who topped the United Rugby Championship log, outscored the Sharks by five tries to one for a convincing 35-5 quarterfinal victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday to book a home semifinal next week.
Leinster had to wait until the conclusion of the last quarterfinal between the Glasgow Warriors and Munster to find out who they will face in the semifinal, and as it turned out they will line up against their Irish archrivals Munster, who registered a morale-boosting 14-5 victory away from home.
Leinster dominated the first half, scoring three tries to one by the Sharks for an encouraging 21-5 lead, which set up their victory.
𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗻 𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗼 𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗺![CDATA[]]>𝗶-𝗳![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗹 🤩— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 6, 2023
It is now confirmed that we will face Munster next Saturday at Aviva Stadium in the URC semi-final. 👊
See you there. 🙌#LEIvMUN #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/CdJh0IhbVA
They added two tries in the second half and denied the Durbanites a single point despite the visitors' determined attempts to add to their score, which saw the Irish outfit snatch the comprehensive victory.
𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗼 𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗵![CDATA[]]>𝗲 𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗺![CDATA[]]>𝗶-𝗳![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝘀 🙌— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 6, 2023
The full-time scenes with the Leinster Rugby team after today's win over the Sharks. 🎥#LEIvSHA #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/xlpfR7X37z
The Stormers, meanwhile, will host Connacht, who beat Ulster in the other semifinal.
Leinster – Tries: Caelan Doris, Michael Milne, Jordan Larmour, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park; Conversions: Harry Byrne (4), Ross Byrne.
Sharks – Try: Grant Williams.