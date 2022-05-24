City had to claw their way back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and ultimately pip Liverpool by a single log point after 38 games.

Pep Guardiola says his players are “legends” and “will never be forgotten” after winning a fourth Premier League trophy in five seasons on Sunday.

HIGH PRAISE: City’s Guardiola

With only Manchester United in the Alex Ferguson era having won the title so many times in a five-year period, Guardiola says: “These guys are legends. When you win in this country four times in five years, it is because these guys are so special. They will be remembered forever.”

Of their rivals Liverpool, he says: “I've never seen a team like Liverpool in my life. I know how tough it is but they help us be a better team season by season. Big congratulations to them.

DOMINANT: Ferguson’s United

"The rivals here [in England] are so tough. It was a real tough two months in the Champions League and in the Premier League. But we are champions again.”