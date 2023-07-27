This after Arsenal legend Ian Wright met up with South Africa coach Desiree Ellis on Wednesday as third-placed Banyana step up their preparations ahead of their Dunedin meeting with the bottom-placed South Americans.

Banyana Banyana will be gunning for glory in Friday’s do-or-die World Cup Group G clash with Argentina.

Wright posted a video clip of him hugging the Kaapse coach, with her embracing him and saying: “Even though I’m not an Arsenal fan.”

Ellis will be hoping Wright’s goalscoring instincts rub off on her players, with SA needing a first-ever World Cup win to avoid early elimination at the group stages, with Banyana going down 2-1 to Sweden and the Albiceleste losing 1-0 to Italy in the first round of fixtures.

[email protected]