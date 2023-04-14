Chelsea interim coach Frank Lampard is looking for a morale-boosting Premier League win when high-flying Brighton rock up at Stamford Bridge for Saturday’s 4pm clash. Following the Blues’ 2-0 pak from Real Madrid in Wednesday night’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg in the Bernabeu, Lampard’s manne haven’t tasted victory in five games.

To make things worse, they haven’t scored in their last four outings. Back on the road this weekend... 🛣️👊 pic.twitter.com/9XRL581Tex — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 13, 2023 Desperate to keep their season alive, they will have to improve on their 11th place in the league against seventh-placed Brighton. And Lampard has called on his span to show some belief: “If you don't believe at the top level of sport... things will not go your way.