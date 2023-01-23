Dubbed El Sackico in the UK media with both teams coming into the game in the relegation zone, Lampard and Hammers boss David Moyes were feeling the heat.

West Ham fans sang “You’re getting sacked in the morning” to Everton boss Frank Lampard after a Jarrod Bowen brace gave the home crowd a first Premier League win since October.

But Moyes came out victorious thanks to two first-half strikes which lifted them three points off the foot of the table, where the Toffees only pip bottom-club Southampton by goal difference.

Lampard, however, insists he doesn’t skrik for the axe.

Frank Lampard speaks on Everton's performance this season. pic.twitter.com/kaGYDpwgEe — Bet9ja (@Bet9jaOfficial) January 22, 2023

Down in 15th on the log, the former West Ham midfielder says: “I don’t get that far down the line to fear. I absolutely don’t fear [being sacked], I’m proud to do the job. I just do my job. I get up every day and think how we can get a bit better - it’s as simple as that.”