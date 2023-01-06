Under-pressure Everton boss Lampard has called his players to stiek uit on Friday as they look to knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup. With their Old Trafford hosts on a four-match winning streak it will be easier said than done after the Toffees conceded three goals in six minutes as they went down 4-1 to Brighton in midweek Premier League action.

But having held league champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the weekend, Lampard is hoping his manne can take inspiration from that performance and spank in-form Marcus Rashford and his Mancs. Kickstarting our #FACup campaign 💪



#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 6, 2023 Without a win in their last seven matches, Lampard believes his manne can bounce back. He says: “I’ve seen enough on Saturday [against City] in terms of parts of the performance and I’ve seen enough in other certain performances.”