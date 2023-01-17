Defending champion Rafa Nadal shrugged off a rocky build-up to reach the Australian Open second round with a four-set win over ailing Jack Draper on Monday after home favourite Nick Kyrgios dropped a Day One bombshell by pulling out injured.
Spaniard Nadal headed into Melbourne Park with only one victory since the US Open and was on the back foot against Draper on a warm and sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena before leg trouble struck the 21-year-old Briton.
With Draper’s injury reducing him to a groaning wreck, Nadal finished strongly to close out the match 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1.
Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios has a tear in his meniscus and decided to pull out after hitting up with doubles partner Thanisi Kokkinakis earlier on Monday.
The Australian says: “I’m devastated, obviously.”
South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, meanwhile, surprised by klapping Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 in their first-round clash on Monday.
Nine-time Aussie Open champion Novak Djokovic faces Roberto Carballes Baena in his first-round clash Tuesday at 11.15am.