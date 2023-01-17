Defending champion Rafa Nadal shrugged off a rocky build-up to reach the Australian Open second round with a four-set win over ailing Jack Draper on Monday after home favourite Nick Kyrgios dropped a Day One bombshell by pulling out injured.

Spaniard Nadal headed into Melbourne Park with only one victory since the US Open and was on the back foot against Draper on a warm and sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena before leg trouble struck the 21-year-old Briton.