Paris St Germain’s star-studded team is on the verge of yet another failed attempt at winning an elusive Champions League trophy, trailing Germany’s six-time champions Bayern Munich 1-0 ahead of Wednesday’s 10pm second leg. In what is a repeat of the 2020 final which the Germans won 1-0 in Lisbon, Bayern won by the same scoreline in Paris in the Round of 16 first leg. Ironically, it was French attacker Kingsley Coman that gave his team the win in the country of his birth.

But it’s another Frenchman Kylian Mbappe who is looking to steal the show in Germany on Wednesday, as he and the rest of PSG’s stars eye a comeback. 🔜 #FCBPSG 💫 #packmas #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/cKBjVXRjAP — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 7, 2023 Ahead of the 10pm clash, Mbappe, who played off the bench in the first leg, says: “We are going to Munich with the clear aim of qualifying.” Nemesis: Bayern ace Coman Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is bewus of Mbappe and takes his threat seriously, saying: “In the first leg, they were without Kylian Mbappe at the start, which affected their match plan a little bit.

🎙 Coach Christophe Galtier talks about the loss to the team after @neymarjr's injury.#FCBPSG pic.twitter.com/WbPe0YTpvR — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 7, 2023 “When he came on, they started playing a different way. As I said, I expect it to be much more attacking and open than in Paris.” Joao Cancelo and his Bayern teammates, though, won’t just have to watch Mbappe carefully. Fifa’s Best, Lionel Messi, is also on the warpath saying: “We’re going to Munich where it’s going to be a very tough match, just like the first one.