The three points lifted the Black Stars to second in Group H ahead of their Friday grudge-match decider against 2010 spoilers Uruguay, who played leaders Portugal last night.

Mohammed Kudus bagged a brace to fire Ghana to victory over South Korea in a 3-2 thriller on Monday.

The Black Stars of Ghana shine bright in a thriller in Qatar 🤩#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/mnINykEUfY — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 28, 2022

Ghana opened the scoring against the run of play at Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu forced home Jordan Ayew’s freekick.

The west Africans then doubled their lead 10 minutes later through Ajax Amsterdam star Kudus, with the 22-year-old heading home another perfect Ayew delivery.

Ghana were in control until Korea boss Paulo Bento brought on Kang-In Lee in the 57th minute and substitute had massive impact setting up Gue-Sung Cho to have the deficit seconds later.