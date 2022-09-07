Proteas batsman Keegan Petersen says the team’s top order have to up their game if they want to win Thursday’s deciding Test match against England at the Oval.
Yet to score a hundred in the series which is level at 1-1 heading into the final match, South Africa’s top order has failed the team thus far.
No.3 batsman Petersen has also been guilty of not scoring enough runs, with his top score being 42 with an average of 29.
Of the top order failing, Petersen says: “We need to score hundreds up top - it hasn’t been there for a while now.
“Our lower order has saved us a few times now and our batters have to step up.
“We are getting starts and then getting out - it’s a problem for us.”
To make matters worse for South Africa they will be without Rassie van der Dussen, who has a broken finger.
Of who will come in for him in the middle order, Petersen says: “Whoever comes in for Rassie we believe can do the job.”
