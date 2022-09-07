Proteas batsman Keegan Petersen says the team’s top order have to up their game if they want to win Thursday’s deciding Test match against England at the Oval. Yet to score a hundred in the series which is level at 1-1 heading into the final match, South Africa’s top order has failed the team thus far.

No.3 batsman Petersen has also been guilty of not scoring enough runs, with his top score being 42 with an average of 29. The series decider is so close 🏏#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/N6z5JkmsPI — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 7, 2022 Of the top order failing, Petersen says: “We need to score hundreds up top - it hasn’t been there for a while now. “Our lower order has saved us a few times now and our batters have to step up.