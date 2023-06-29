Mateo Kovacic will wear the No.8 Manchester City jersey worn by Ilkay Gundogan last season, after he joined the treble winners on a four-year deal from Chelsea. Gundogan left for Barcelona recently, leaving a helse gap in coach Pep Guardiola’s midfield ahead of next season.

In steps Kovacic, who City reportedly signed for £30 million. Of his move to the Prem champions, the 29-year-old Croatian says: "This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City. Mateo Kovacić contract at Manchester City will be valid until June 2027. Already completed medical tests last week.

Man City will pay £25m plus £5m add ons to Chelsea.



"Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.