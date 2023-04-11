Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta admits his stars lost their cool at Anfield in Sunday night’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Liverpool. The title-chasing Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead after 28 minutes, thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus to silence the Reds.

But Mo Salah hit back for the hosts three minutes from halftime to ignite Merseyside, who roared their team on. The points are shared at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/04UfNGEYQL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2023 The Egyptian missed a 54th-minute penalty but by the time substitute Roberto Firmino got an equaliser three minutes from time, Liverpool should have buried their rivals. A pulsating @PremierLeague encounter at Anfield, as Bobby Firmino’s late header earned the Reds a point ✊ pic.twitter.com/3yTtaw4B2u — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2023 With his side’s lead at the top of the table cut to six points over Manchester City, who have a game in hand on Arsenal, Arteta says his manne threw away two vital points.

He says: “When you concede at the end, you always focus on dropping two points because you have it and you are suffering but you are relying on certain moments and the feeling is 'Ah, we should have done it!' Reflects: Arsenal boss Arteta, left “We will have to look at ourselves in the mirror and we should have done much better in the second half.” After saying he didn’t know how his team failed to beat Arsenal, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp hinted that he would strip Salah of penalty duties, with the ace missing from the spot in last month’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.