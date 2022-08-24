Winless Liverpool are feeling the pain after being stunned 2-1 by Manchester United on Monday night.
The Reds are having a nightmare start to the Premier League campaign, with two draws followed by their first league defeat of the year - at the home of their aartsvyande - leaving them 16th on the table.
Despite having a helse klomp injuries, Jurgen Klopp’s manne were expected to klap United - who had lost their opening two matches of the season - having done the double over their rivals with a 9-0 aggregate last season.
But Jadon Sancho bamboozled the Reds with a 16th-minute strike and Marcus Rashford beat the offside trap to double the lead after 53 minutes before Mo Salah pulled one back for the visitors in the 81st minute.
German coach Klopp admits he was ge-Klopp by United coach Erik ten Hag, saying: “It was not 100 percent clear what United would do [with their tactics], but that’s how they started the game.
“Were they more aggressive than us in the beginning? Probably, yes.
“It was exactly the game United wanted to play and you can say that is our fault if you want.”
With the Reds walking away wounded, the good times are back at Old Trafford, after Ten Hag got his first Prem win in charge of the club, lifting them off the bottom to 14th.
The Dutchman made a big call ahead of Monday night’s massive clash by dropping out-of-form captain Harry Maguire and wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo.
And Ten Hag says of the manne on the pitch: “I am happy with the performance but we have to bring it every game. Don’t just bring it against Liverpool.”
Liverpool will look to bounce back when they host Bournemouth on Saturday, while United travel to Southampton.