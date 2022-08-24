Winless Liverpool are feeling the pain after being stunned 2-1 by Manchester United on Monday night. The Reds are having a nightmare start to the Premier League campaign, with two draws followed by their first league defeat of the year - at the home of their aartsvyande - leaving them 16th on the table.

Despite having a helse klomp injuries, Jurgen Klopp’s manne were expected to klap United - who had lost their opening two matches of the season - having done the double over their rivals with a 9-0 aggregate last season. BREAKTHROUGH: United's Jadon Sancho But Jadon Sancho bamboozled the Reds with a 16th-minute strike and Marcus Rashford beat the offside trap to double the lead after 53 minutes before Mo Salah pulled one back for the visitors in the 81st minute. German coach Klopp admits he was ge-Klopp by United coach Erik ten Hag, saying: “It was not 100 percent clear what United would do [with their tactics], but that’s how they started the game.

“Were they more aggressive than us in the beginning? Probably, yes. PAIN AND HUGE BOOST: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag “It was exactly the game United wanted to play and you can say that is our fault if you want.” With the Reds walking away wounded, the good times are back at Old Trafford, after Ten Hag got his first Prem win in charge of the club, lifting them off the bottom to 14th.