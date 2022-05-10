Steven Gerrard could be the hero of the Kop again, or he could be the grootste villain when his Aston Villa host ex-club Liverpool tonight at 9pm. Heading into the 9pm Premier League clash at Villa Park, Gerrard’s visitors trail log leaders Manchester City by three log points and a four-goal goal difference following their 1-1 draw with Tottenham and City’s 5-0 demolition of Newcastle on the weekend.

With three matches to play, those results mean Liverpool now need a favour or two to leapfrog City. And the man in the middle is none other than the man expected to take over from Jurgen Klopp one day – Steven Gerrard. GOING ALL OUT: Reds boss Klopp Victory for Gerrard’s Villa tonight will all but end Liverpool’s shot a Prem glory, while victory for the visitors will give their title chances a shot in the arm – especially if they win big.

Should all go according to script – if you’re a Liverpool fan – then things could go down to the final weekend of the season. And here too Gerrard could have a say, with his team travelling to City where victory for the Villans could mean glory for the Reds. Of his impact on the title race, he says: “My job is to win games for Aston Villa. “In terms of Liverpool, the season is over 38 games so if you want the headlines that says ‘Steven Gerrard says he’s going to stop Liverpool’ I’m not going there…