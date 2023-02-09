Runs will flow in Thursday’s SA20 semifinal between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Centurion Park in Pretoria at 5pm according to Faf du Plessis. The former Proteas captain and Super Kings leader knows what he is talking about, cutting his teeth at the ground where he played for the Titans at the start of his career.

Du Plessis, 38, explains: "Pretoria is a bit of a graveyard for bowlers, so hopefully we can put up some good batting over there and I think we have a good enough bowling attack to try and keep those runs to a minimum." The veteran knows what it takes to score against Thursday's opponents, having blasted 92 runs off just 61 balls in their round-robin meeting on Sunday. In fact, Du Plessis has been so warm this season that he tops the tournament's Most Valuable Player chart with a total impact rating of 503.2, having scored an incredible 369 runs in just nine innings - the second most in the tournament.

Pretoria Capitals allrounder Will Jacks (452.6) was second on the MVP chart ahead of Thursday’s semifinal against Paarl Royals, while Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram comes in third with a total impact of 434.5. Golden arm skipper Aiden Markrampic.twitter.com/HwKb3d5bkq #OrangeArmy #SunrisersEasternCape #AidenMarkram — Sunrisers Easterncape FC (@SunrisersECFC) February 5, 2023 Markram not only scored 240 runs to date, but also bagged 10 wickets. Having lost Sunday’s meeting by 24 runs, Sunrisers bowling coach Dale Steyn believes they can bounce back on Thursday night.